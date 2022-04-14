RNLI rescue four people off coast of Douglas

A yacht carrying four people, including a small child, lost power off the coast of the Isle of Man last night.

The yacht had been motoring approximately three miles off the coast of the island when it lost power due to mechanical failure.

The Douglas all-weather lifeboat, Marine Engineer, under the command of volunteer coxswain, Peter Cowin, left heading for the last reported position of the yacht.

It was decided the safest option was to take the yacht under tow back to a berth alongside Battery Pier in Douglas.

Mr Cowin said: ‘With such a still night, the boat was in no chance of catching a breath of wind.