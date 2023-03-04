There has been a spate of incidents in which unoccupied building were entered or damaged.
Police say that in some instances windows have been smashed in order to gain entry.
Often these properties have been unoccupied for some time.A police spokesman said: 'If you are the owner of such a property please can you ensure that the building is secure and that you check it periodically and report any damage or access gained to police so that we can record in order to access any lines of enquiry.'If you are aware that your child may be accessing such please advise them of the dangers that can be associated.'