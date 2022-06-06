Spectators urged to ensure belongings don’t fall on course

TT fans are being urged to be more careful with their belongings after a near miss during Saturday’s Superbike race.

A video posted on social media shows a football rolling across Bray Hill just seconds before John McGuinness rides through the area on his first lap of the day.

One witness stated the ball was kicked over the nearby fence as the race started by accident.

The video has been met with mass condemnation online.

Glenn Irwin, who is making his TT debut this year, retweeted the video with the caption: ‘THIS IS ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS.’

It is not the first incident of this type this year.

In practice week, marshals were forced to warn spectators to take care of their belongings after one fan’s helmet fell into the road as bikes approached at the Creg-ny-Baa.

Matt Stevenson was travelling down the stretch on his BMW 1000 in the practice session, and luckily managed to miss it.

Witnesses reported two riders having to swerve to avoid the object.

On Saturday - before the football incident - police reiterated their message warning spectators to be more careful.

They posted on social media: ‘It’s race day! Lots of fans are already in their favourite spots.

‘Please help keep the riders and viewing public safe.

‘No drones. Watch your litter and helmets - don’t let them go onto track.

‘Listen to the marshals - stay off the track and keep legs behind the hedge/wall.’

Belongings are not the only things which have entered the road whilst racing was still ongoing.

On Saturday, police were called to Church Town, Ramsey to a person going onto the closed road.

The person was taken into police custody.

Elsewhere, riders have been warned to stay off the Heritage trail between Peel and Douglas.

It’s after police had reports of motorbikes using various sections of the old railway line on Saturday.

In a statement, police said: ‘It is used by walkers, runners, cyclists and horses.

‘It’s used by families with small children.

‘It’s not for motor vehicles.

‘We understand a section is used for the TT bypass road and one section allows bikes out of Glen Lough campsite towards Marown - both during races.’

Following the reported incidents, police will be patrolling the trail.

Drones have also proven to be an issue.

On Friday, police had to issue another warning after officers and marshals had to deal with people flying drones near to the TT course during racing.

They said: ‘The use of drones around the course is hazardous not only for riders and spectators but the various aircraft operating.

‘Drones are prohibited by way of regulations from flying within the area of the TT course, and 1km outside of the course.’