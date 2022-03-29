The police might have your missing parcel
Tuesday 29th March 2022 4:41 pm
Police have recovered a large number of undelivered parcels and packages and now they’re trying to work out to whom they belong.
The parcels’ address labels and invoices have been removed.
Officers say they should have been delivered to homes in Castletown, Ballasalla and Ballamodha.
‘We strongly believe the addresses that these should have been delivered to would be in the south of the island,’ a spokesman said.
If this relates to you contact Constable Marc Chinn at Douglas police headquarters on 631212 or by email to [email protected]