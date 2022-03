The police might have your missing parcel

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Isle of Man Today. Read our privacy notice

Police have recovered a large number of undelivered parcels and packages and now they’re trying to work out to whom they belong.

The parcels’ address labels and invoices have been removed.

Officers say they should have been delivered to homes in Castletown, Ballasalla and Ballamodha.

‘We strongly believe the addresses that these should have been delivered to would be in the south of the island,’ a spokesman said.