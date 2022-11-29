Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a recent string of arson attacks in the Castletown area.
The ‘young people’ have had also their phones confiscated as part of the inquiries.
Police took to social media to update the public on the case.
A spokesperson said: ‘This has had a huge impact on our community, given the time and resources involved across multiple agencies. As such, we take these matters very seriously.
‘Please remind your children of the dangers of fires and ask them to share any information with us at Castletown police station, where our inquiries continue.’