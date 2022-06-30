Two-car crash at junction in St John’s
Thursday 30th June 2022 11:36 am
Share
The two-car collision in St Johns (- )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Fire crews this moring responded to a collision between a white van and a Ford Fiesta in St John’s.
One casualty had to be extricated from the van.
Greens Cafe owner Nigel Kermode said that the ‘major blockage’ in the village was caused by the emergency services, with police and ambulance services having assisted.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |