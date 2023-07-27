The island’s Chief Constable Russ Foster KPM has been awarded an Honorary Fellowship by Leeds Trinity University.
Chief Constable Foster received his award in recognition of his work as former Deputy Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police and the pivotal role he played in developing different educational routes into policing with the university.
Chief Constable Foster, who took over from Gary Roberts as the head of the island’s constabulary in April, said: ‘The policing landscape has changed significantly since I began my career 30 years ago.
‘Our officers are required to traverse between dealing with crimes such as burglary which require traditional methods of investigation to new and emerging criminality such as cybercrime which require more sophisticated investigative techniques.
‘Repositioning ourselves to do the old and the new simultaneously is requiring us to completely rethink the skillsets our officers need to develop.
‘That’s why I’m so grateful to the partnership that West Yorkshire Police has forged together with Leeds Trinity University to give our officers the best start to their careers by educating, nurturing and developing their knowledge of criminology, advanced investigative skills, victim and vulnerable person theory, and also how to engage with all parts of our communities in a contemporary and bespoke way.’
A number of Leeds Trinity University alumni were also awarded honorary fellowship for their exceptional achievements, including BBC broadcaster Richie Anderson (Journalism, 2009), business leader Zee Faridi (Secondary PE and Sports Development, 2016), poet and editor Ian Harker (Communication & Cultural Studies and Media, 2005), entrepreneur Rich Hayden (Media Production, 2000), broadcaster Lauren Layfield (Broadcast Journalism, 2010) and Yard Act bassist Ryan Needham (Media, 2011).
Two further Leeds-based figures, Masters athlete Tony Bowman and business leader Richard Marchant, were also awarded Honorary Fellowships for their achievements and contribution to wider university life.
Professor Charles Egbu, vice-chancellor at Leeds Trinity University, said: ‘I am delighted that Leeds.
‘Trinity has awarded honorary fellowships to such a range of inspirational individuals.
‘Members of our honorary fellow community – both long-standing and those being recognised this year – have all contributed to the work of the university, earned distinction in their areas of expertise and inspired our students.
‘We are privileged to enjoy their support and look forward to continuing to build these relationships in the future.’
All received their fellowships from Right Honourable Sir John Battle, pro-chancellor of Leeds Trinity.