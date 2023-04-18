Roads have been reopened at Fort North roundabout after a collision between a cyclist and a heavy goods vehicle this morning.
Police have said the scene is now clear.
At 7.45am, police received reports of the collision on Fort North roundabout, adjoining New Castletown Road, Kewaigue, Cooil Road and Richmond Hill.
The incident has resulted in injuries, said the police, and Cooil Road (the road that leads to B&Q) and New Castletown Road were closed for the matter to be investigated this morning.
Police said at the time: ‘We appreciate the road closure has caused some inconvenience, but your patience whilst this matter is dealt with in appreciated.'