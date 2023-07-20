A nurses’ union is accusing the government of ‘pitching public sector workers against each other’.
Off-duty Royal College of Nursing members protested outside the Tynwald building on Tuesday as part of their organised march, and are striking next week, with a 12-hour walk-out to begin at 8am on Tuesday, July 25.
Meanwhile, a payment is to be awarded to all federated ranks of the police force during this financial year, with the government saying the one-off payment is in response to ‘recruitment and retention issues while long-term pay solutions are explored’.
They will have to agree to stay in the job for 12 months to get the money.
The RCN wants an explanation as to why nursing staff are getting less than other public sectors.
Estephanie Dunn, the RCN’s North West regional director, said: ‘The RCN welcomes fair pay for other public sector workers. However, all the government is doing here is pitching public sector workers against each other.
‘Each public sector worker is working above and beyond their contracted hours and job description to keep public services running, to some degree.
‘It is the health minister who will have to explain to nursing staff why they are getting less than other public sector workers. It is ultimately the patients, who are affected by an understaffed health and care service that is struggling to fill the staffing roster on a consistent basis.
‘We know that safe and effective staffing saves lives.
‘I’m also sure this decision will only heighten the frustrations of many nurses who were considering whether they should or should not take lawful strike action next week, for the first time.’
When announcing the £3,000 payment to police officers, which is being seen as insensitive given the timing, the government said the payment is ‘in recognition of the large numbers of resignations from the constabulary over the past two years’, and that ‘since January 10 officers have resigned’.
Constables begin on £24,780 and further increments usually follow on an annual basis.
Top of the pay scale for constables is currently £41,130 as of September 1, 2020.
RCN has been negotiating with Manx Care, which runs the health service on an arm’s lengthbasis, since 2021, and is seeking a pay award of 15%.
The latest pay offer Manx Care offered RCN members is a £1,000 consolidated payment for the pay year 2022/23 in addition to the 6% already awarded in November 2022.
However, Manx Care stated the £1,000 payment would not apply to those who left Manx Care during 2022/23.
The payment will be applied in respect of hours and part-years worked for staff joining after April 1.
A survey on the two-year combined offer was undertaken in March 2023, and 85% of respondents rejected the offer.
A spokesperson from Manx Care said: ‘We respect and acknowledge our colleagues’ intention to strike’.
Minister for health and social care, Lawrie Hooper, commented: ‘Pay negotiations are ongoing between Manx Care and nursing unions.
‘I understand the strength of feeling and hope that a sustainable and fair deal will be reached for all parties.
‘I don’t believe that the retention payment for police ‘pitches workers against each other’, there are several sectors and departments currently in pay negotiations, and the recognition of one set of circumstances isn’t intended to be inconsiderate of other parties.’