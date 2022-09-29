Community news from iomtoday.co.im ()
The Laxey Sketch Club is starting its indoor painting and drawing sessions on Tuesday, October 4.
They take place at the football clubhouse on Glen Road between 2pm and 4pm.
The club, which was founded in 1970, is inviting people to go along to its first meeting.
Norman McKibbin of the club said: ‘You don’t have to be an artistic genius to find happiness in such a worthwhile hobby.’
