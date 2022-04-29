A concert of live music to help charity

A charity is inviting people to an evening of live music.

The Spring Concert, hosted by Glenfaba Chorale, will include a line-up of local guest artists such as Simon Fletcher, Queen Elizabeth II High School School Wind Band and The West Coast String Quartet.

It is set to take place at 7.30pm on Friday, May 13, and will be held at St Andrew’s Church in Douglas.

As well as the performances, there will be a raffle and light refreshments available.

Tickets for the concert are priced at £5 per person with all proceeds going to Sight Matters, formerly the Manx Blind Welfare Society.

It looks after the interests of more than 500 people with serious sight loss on the Isle of Man.

Ian Cooil, chief executive of Sight Matters, said: ‘We’re thrilled to be involved with this exciting event, which will be a great way to exhibit a selection of the wonderful musical talent we have on the Isle of Man.

‘The money raised will be a huge help to the charity, which is reliant on donations and fundraising events such as these, so we would like to thank Glenfaba Chorale for its kind support. It is set to be a fantastic evening so please do come along.’

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Sight Matters by calling 674727, emailing [email protected] or visiting the headquarters at Corrin Court, Onchan.

