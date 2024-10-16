At last, however, the desired trip in a Barracuda occurred. ‘Well, I had part of my wish granted yesterday—I went up in a Barracuda—but not on torpedo practice, unfortunately. They weren’t doing that in the afternoon when I was free—but I went up on a test flight for about ¾ hr. A Lt Russell-Jones (considered the best Barra pilot here) took two of us up. I sat in the gunner’s seat again—facing the rudder—haven’t flown the right way round yet! I could see out well and swivel my chair around if I wanted to. We wore the helmets with the ‘Inter Comm’ system attached, so that we could all chat to each other and Russell-Jones told us where we were as we flew around the island. The IOM really seems small when you get up in a plane and see the sea all around and the hills below. We flew over Snaefell but the loveliest part was when we flew through clouds—and you can see them flying past all around and below. It’s certainly lovely to be up there, above the earth. I felt my ears pop a few times, but otherwise, I was alright. We were presented with tins in case we fell sick! When we’d flown all around the island and were roaring home—Russell-Jones suddenly swooped down and flew so low over the sea that I was certain that the waves were splashing us! Suddenly we appeared to be flying into a cliff side—and over the inter-comm he said, “Don’t think we can make this!”—but up we swooped, over the hills and fields again! The landing seemed to be bumpier than the one we made in the Swordfish—but as I don’t know anything about it, I can’t say. When we taxied back to the hangar, the C.O. of the Squadron met Russell-Jones and told him that the captain had rung up—and he had to report immediately for low flying! However, he was only pulling his leg and everything was OK. I’d like to have gone up this morning but they’ll be taking off about now—10:15 and I’m still in bed. Capes told me I could go down and see if there was an empty seat! Another day perhaps, but I feel much more contented now that I’ve been “up” in a Barracuda—but I want another trip so that I can sit in the observer’s seat—climbing in and out of the plane is one of the most difficult parts of the flight.’