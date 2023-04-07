The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Dry today with plenty of sunshine, a light and variable breeze which will settle southeast later in the day and temperatures up to 12°C after a bit of a chilly start to Good Friday.
Outlook
Another dry and sunny day on Saturday, turning hazy during the afternoon with a light to moderate south-easterly wind. Maximum temperature 12°C.
Dry for much of Sunday and bright to start before turning increasingly cloudy.
Moderate to fresh southeast winds increasing fresh to strong and with temperatures up to 12°C. Then with rain arriving in the evening or overnight.
Sunrise: 6:38am
Sunset: 8:05pm