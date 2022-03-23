A lecture for history buffs

This picture is from around 1738. It’s a view of the planned town and port of Whitehaven painted by Matthias Read. The Isle of Man can be seen as a grey, mountainous silhouette on the horizon right of centre beyond the green hills

History buffs will be able to enjoy a lecture on records relating to the island and uncovered during research in Cumbria.

The Isle of Man Natural History and Antiquarian Society event on Saturday (March 26) will take place in the Manx Museum Lecture Theatre at 2pm.

The society’s annual general meeting and election of officers will take place prior to Isle of Man historian and Bleeaney Vanannan 2022 award recipient Nigel Crowe giving a lecture entitled ‘Some Interesting Documents Came to Light’.

In his presentation Nigel will assess the implications of the cache of mid-18th century documents concerning the Milntown estate, near Ramsey, that he identified in 2014 among the Curwen Estate Office papers at Whitehaven Record Office in West Cumbria. This area of Cumbria was where in the 18th century the prominent Christian family (owners of Milntown and headed until 1828 by MP and MHK John Christian Curwen) had their Ewanrigg and Workington Hall estates and coal mines while letting out Milntown to a tenant – but what Nigel found in Whitehaven helped to shed light on the Manx estate.

As with all IoMNHAS presentations, those attending are advised to arrive early to be sure of a seat and the lecture will be followed by tea and biscuits.