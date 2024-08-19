A luxury yacht which sank off the coast of Sicily in the early hours of Monday is reportedly owned by a Manx-registered company.
One person has died and six people are missing after the Bayesian sank during bad weather while 15 others have been rescued including a one-year-old child.
Media are reporting the vessel is owned by Revtom Limited who has an address on North Quay in Douglas although it is managed by Camper and Nicholsons International based in Monaco.
It remains unclear whether the vessel itself is registered in the Isle of Man.
Most of the passengers onboard are thought to be British and the vessel was displaying a British flag.
The Italian Coastguard is leading the search, with divers and helicopters scouring the sea. A wreck has been located 50 metres below the surface.