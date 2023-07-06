Tributes have been made to Canon Brendan Alger, the much-loved parish priest who has died at the age of 87.
The former Dean of the Isle of Man died on Monday, June 26, surrounded by his family and friends at his home in King Edward Park, Onchan.
Born in Liverpool to a Catholic family in November 1935, Canon Alger undertook 10 years of study to become a priest before being ordained at the age of 25. His first parish was St Joseph’s in Leigh, before moving to the Isle of Man in 1989.
Canon Alger was the priest for four parishes: St Mary’s in Douglas, Sacred Heart in Pulrose, St Joseph’s in Willaston and St Anthony’s in Onchan. After retiring at the age of 75 in 2011, Canon Alger continued to help out in the parishes.
Peter Kelly, Captain of the parish of Onchan and local historian, said: ‘He was a man of the people and helped many parishioners when they had difficulties in life. His former life as an historian saw him keen to help enquirers from all over the world find their forebears through the baptism and marriage registers in the church.
‘When Governor’s Hill was being built, he called at every new house welcoming the new occupants to the parish.
‘He also embraced the many Catholics arriving in the island from South Africa and Eastern Europe, occasionally doing services in Polish.
‘He will be missed by many, not just the Catholic community.’
A service of reception will take place at 5pm on Sunday, July 9, at St Mary’s Church, Hill Street, Douglas followed by a requiem mass at 12pm on Monday, July 10, again at St Mary’s Church, with the Archbishop of Liverpool attending the mass.