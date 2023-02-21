A minute’s silence will take place at 11am on Friday, February 24, to mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Legislative Buildings in Douglas will be lit yellow and blue – the colours of the Ukrainian flag – as a sign of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said: ‘The Isle of Man continues to play its part – however small – in supporting the people of Ukraine, following Russia’s illegal and barbaric invasion almost one year ago.
‘In that time we have implemented sanctions against the Russian Federation, donated half a million pounds in aid to support those fleeing the conflict, and for the first time the island has opened its arms and borders to refugees, providing a safe haven through our Homes for Ukraine Scheme.
‘The response of the Manx people has been truly inspiring, with donations, offers of accommodation, and practical support from charities and volunteers.
‘I invite the island to come together on Friday for a national moment of reflection. It is an opportunity to demonstrate our continued solidarity and support, and to pay tribute to the people of Ukraine for their resilience and courage.
‘It can be all too easy to feel powerless as events unfold around us, but adding our voice to the global chorus condemning Russia’s actions demonstrates our unity and resolve.’