A new Cyber Security Centre in the island has been launched at a conference.
The fifth cyber security conference, CYBERISLE, took place at the Comis Hotel in Douglas, with more than 250 delegates from the island, Jersey and UK.
In her opening address, the Minister formally launched the new ‘Cyber Security Centre for the Isle of Man’ (CSC).
This is being adopted as the public-facing body of Office of Cyber-Security and Information Assurance (OCSIA) to promote awareness and resilience for Cyber Security in the Isle of Man.
The adoption of the new title aligns the division with other jurisdictions, where their cyber security centres are widely recognised by their residents.
Minister Poole-Wilson said: ‘The creation of the Cyber Security Centre for the Isle of Man branding recognises the importance of effective external communications.
‘It’s really important to make sure we get our key messages to the right people. As OCSIA increased the volume of resources and content aimed at keeping people and businesses safer online, we realised we needed to be clearer on exactly what OCSIA did.’