The Best Western Palace Hotel and Casino has long stood as one of Douglas Promenade’s most recognisable landmarks, a place where guests can enjoy everything from a night at the tables to a trip to the cinema, a swim at the health club, or a meal with friends overlooking the sea.
But lately, the Palace has taken things up a level, thanks to new Casino Director Andy Manning, who has returned to the island almost 30 years after he last worked there.
Andy, who first worked at the Palace Casino in 1997, describes his return as something of a homecoming.
‘Well, thank you for reminding me of the years,’ he laughs.
‘I was last here in 1997. I’m from Liverpool, and I spent most of my time and my career there, but I came over to work at the Palace Casino for about 12 to 18 months back then, until a sporting injury caused my retirement (from sport).
‘I went back to Liverpool, recovered, and have been there since really.
‘So when I got the offer to come and interview for this job, I had very fond memories of my time here.
‘I love the island, I love the community, the atmosphere, and the environment, and obviously, it’s a beautiful place, particularly when it paints itself with sunshine.’
Now, back at the helm of the island’s only casino, Andy has brought with him a clear vision: to create a space that offers something for everyone.
‘We’ve looked at the flow of the room,’ he explains.
‘We’ve looked at how the casino and Looky’s Darts were operating separately, and we want to integrate our offer to be one of general leisure.
‘We don’t want to exclude people from any aspect of what we’re doing.
‘Whether someone wants to enjoy live entertainment at Looky’s, play the gaming tables, try out our new electronic roulette machine, have a go at darts or pool, or simply come for a drink, there’s something for everyone under one roof.’
That integration between the casino, bar and entertainment spaces has been a key focus since Andy’s arrival, working alongside CEO Brett Martin, who continues to honour the memory of his late son Lucas Martin.
Lucas, affectionately known as Looky, tragically passed away in September 2023 aged just 21 after contracting meningitis.
In his memory, Looky’s Lounge and Looky’s Darts were created, bright, welcoming spaces filled with laughter, friendship, and community spirit, just as Lucas would have wanted.
Andy says that spirit is felt throughout the building.
‘It’s very similar in style, the bar here and Looky’s Lounge.
‘Brett mentioned that it’s all kind of incorporating into one, and there’s nowhere else on the island that really offers this kind of complete leisure experience under one roof.’
And it’s true, few places on the Isle of Man can offer what the Palace does.
With a hotel, casino, bars, restaurants, a health club, and even a cinema, it’s a one-stop destination for entertainment. Andy believes that’s an opportunity the island has been missing.
‘When I was here in my early 20s, the social scene was vibrant,’ he says.
‘When I ask people where they go for a night out now, the most popular answer is probably ‘none of the above’.
‘People say they stay in or go to a friend’s house. And that saddens me a bit, really.
‘From a professional point of view, there’s a hole in the market there, and that’s what we want to fill.
‘We can provide a venue where people can enjoy a multi-dimensional experience, somewhere they might not have thought of coming to before.’
He continues: ‘I think the casino offer has been quite traditional up until recently.
‘The transformation of Looky’s has brought new life into the building, and now we want to incorporate the casino into mainstream leisure.
‘It’s not something people should whisper about. You can’t turn on the TV now without seeing sports betting, it’s part of our culture.
‘So for me, it’s just another way for people to spend their leisure time.
‘Some people enjoy spicy food, some like golf, some go to the cinema, and some enjoy roulette or blackjack. We want to provide that facility and make sure there’s something for everyone here at the Palace.’
And there’s certainly plenty to enjoy.
The casino’s refreshed layout and new gaming technology are already turning heads, while Looky’s Darts has become a popular social hub.
The venue now offers everything from live entertainment to shuffleboard and pool, with Andy hinting that more developments are on the way.
‘Come and give us a try,’ he says.
‘Not all of our offer might be for you, but there might be one aspect that you particularly enjoy.
‘We’ve got Looky’s Darts, the casino, electronic roulette with fantastic games, traditional and modern slots, shuffleboard, pool tables, and live music.
‘If none of that’s your thing, we’ve got the health club, and we can even provide celery if required!’ he laughs. ‘There’s a lot going on here, and there’s more to come.’
For Andy, returning to the island feels like the right move at the right time, both personally and professionally.
‘It’s great for my family,’ he says. ‘The island’s always had a special place in my heart, and it’s wonderful to be back, especially working on something as exciting as this.’
With Brett continued passion and Andy’s renewed vision, the Best Western Palace Hotel and Casino is stepping confidently into its next chapter, one that celebrates entertainment, community and the enduring Manx spirit of togetherness.