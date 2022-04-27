A new gym in a town office?

By Isle of Man Today reporter  
Monday 2nd May 2022 10:00 am
Plans have been submitted (22/00438/C) to use the ground floor of a Douglas town centre office for a gym.

Samuel Harris House is a large building which is home to Thomas Miller Investment Ltd.

The gym would be ‘part of the new office fit-out to the ground and first floor levels’, and though office space in the building has been available for rent – so it is possible that this would be a private gym for employees.

Among the equipment would be treadmills, rowing machines, weight machines and dumbbell racks.

Douglas
