A new gym in a town office?

Plans have been submitted (22/00438/C) to use the ground floor of a Douglas town centre office for a gym.
Samuel Harris House is a large building which is home to Thomas Miller Investment Ltd.
The gym would be ‘part of the new office fit-out to the ground and first floor levels’, and though office space in the building has been available for rent – so it is possible that this would be a private gym for employees.
Among the equipment would be treadmills, rowing machines, weight machines and dumbbell racks.
