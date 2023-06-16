A newly launched company, Global Gaming Solutions, is aiming to redefine online gambling licensing.
Its founder is Mark O’Neill who has more than a decade of industry experience.
He has identified the challenges faced by the online gambling industry and has developed a distinctive service offering to deliver professional and efficient solutions to clients.
Global Gaming Solutions collaborates with both business-to-customer operators and business-to-business software providers, primarily focusing on emerging markets worldwide.
Mark said: ‘In the realm of online gambling, an industry that thrives on speed, excitement, and constant evolution, we have launched our operations to assist online gambling operators secure regulatory licenses across the globe.
‘Based in the Isle of Man, this new company is on a mission to revolutionise the world of online gambling licensing.
‘We specialise exclusively in eGaming, with partners that are dedicated professionals, focused on the eGaming industry.
‘Global Gaming Solutions’ services encompass Multi-Jurisdictional Licensing, Regulatory Compliance and Tailored eGaming Consultancy which includes a “Launch Your Own Casino” service.’
Mark added: ‘After spending over a decade in the Corporate Services sector, it became apparent to me that eGaming clients, both B2B and B2C, need a dedicated service to satisfy their expectations.
‘As a result, I have partnered with industry professionals to provide an unrivalled service for our clients.’