A Douglas firm of financial planners and insurance brokers has donated £16,000 to an island good cause.
The MAC Group raised the money for local dementia charity Forget Me Not through a variety of fundraising activities held throughout 2025.
This total comes from staff donations and bake sales, plus June’s annual MAC Group Charity Golf Day.
Over the year, colleagues also spent time learning more about Forget Me Not, including the support offered through its Admiral Nurse service.
All customer-facing staff took part in a dedicated training session on how to better engage with people living with dementia.
Managing director of MAC Financial Ed Walter said: ‘The generosity of our team and local businesses has been incredible, helping MAC Group raise £16,000 for Forget Me Not.
‘This achievement reflects the commitment of everyone involved, and we are pleased that the funds will directly support people living with dementia in the Isle of Man.’
Gemma Wild, representing Forget Me Not, added: ‘We are truly grateful to MAC Group for their support.
‘The funds raised will make a real and lasting difference, helping us continue our work supporting those living with dementia and their families. It’s wonderful to see local businesses so committed to raising awareness and creating positive change in our community.
‘The funds raised will allow the charity to continue providing vital guidance and emotional support through its Admiral Nurse Service, improving the quality of life for individuals affected by dementia across the Isle of Man.’
In addition to the £16,000 raised by MAC Group, chief executive Jon McGowan raised an additional £5,200 for Forget Me Not by hosting Christmas drinks at his home.
Looking ahead to 2026, Forget Me Not is inviting local businesses to get involved - whether through fundraising, training opportunities, or supporting its vital work.