The Red Arrows aerobatic team returned to Douglas Bay for this year’s TT, entertaining crowds of visitors and locals.
Here we have compiled photographs taken by Dave Kneale of the event, as a reminder of one of the most spectacular features during the TT period.
Eight BAE Hawk T1 aircraft took part in this year’s display, which featured some of the squadron’s trademark manoeuvres.
Last year had only seven aircraft, as one of the pilots had moved to another role in the Royal Air Force.
It was slightly longer than last year’s performance, and Red 1 Squadron Leader Tom Bould told Manx Radio that this year also included ‘more complicated shapes and second half manoeuvres’.
He added that the island was ‘a beautiful place to display.
People were queuing at Bushy’s beer tent to get a spot on the Villa Marina’s balcony, and other popular viewing spots like Douglas Head were also packed with crowds.
It is 43rd time that the team have performed over the island.
Based out of the RAF Waddington base in Lincolnshire, the Red Arrows have been performing with their current aircraft type since 1979, and have held displays in more than 57 countries.
This time last year, the squadron were performing for Queen Elizabeth II over Buckingham Palace during the 2022 Trooping the Colour and Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Police gave out their customary warning to boat owners an hour before the display, as the Red Arrows are not permitted to perform if there are any vessels in their flight path over the bay.