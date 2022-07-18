A summer’s worth of art and theatre school
A full season of creative events and workshops are on offer at a youth arts centre in Douglas throughout the school holidays.
Kensington Arts has created a month’s worth of workshops and programmes of creative, arts and technical courses, based around theatre performance, painting, sculpture, music, dance and backstage operations.
The courses run throughout August at the Kensington Road youth arts centre, in Douglas, and are aimed at young people aged eight to 18 years old
From Monday, August 8, Anna Clucas’ Art Tank will offer a full week of summer art-themed creativity, which will include workshops showing how to create a Heartstopper-themed graphic novel workshop to Steampunk-style canvas painting, make-your-own slime or create clay monsters.
Also during the same week, Isle of Man Arts Council’s graduate intern, Sophie Linham, will run ‘A Week of Dance’ , a packed schedule of rhythmic workshops with different dance classes each day.
Participants can learn how to create their own trending TikTok dances or can take part in a musical theatre-themed workshop, alongside routine and technique classes throughout the week.
A two-week musical theatre workshop begins on Monday, August 15, where leading figures from the island’s theatre scene will cast, rehearse and perform a production of the show ‘We Will Rock You’.
Led by arts project leaders Ruth Barnes and Naomi Longhurst, the play will be an adaptation of the full-length musical, described as a ‘fist-pumping, foot-stomping anthem to individuality’, based around some of the most famous songs from the Queen musical, including ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘Somebody To Love’, ‘We Are the Champions’ and the title track itself, alongside many more.
The workshops will end with a public performance of the play on Friday and Saturday, August 26 and 27.
Running alongside the theatre workshop, there will also be a chance to learn the back stage tricks from the Tech Crew and technical lead member Paul Ellison, who will offer a masterclass in everything from sound and lighting to costume, props and set design, running from Monday, August 23, to support We Will Rock You during the performance.
Peter Shimmin, creative development co-ordinator from kensington Arts, said: ‘It is important to us that we show Kensington Arts has something for everyone.
‘We really wanted our summer programming to reflect the unique interests and artistic needs of the children in our community, and I think we’ve achieved that.’
Tickets range from £10-25 per day, and are available online at www.kensingtonarts.im or from the Villa Marina or Welcome Centre.
