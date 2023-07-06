A Douglas church is opening a new ‘flower tower’.
St Thomas’ Church, on Finch Road, is celebrating 150 years of continuous worship in the building.
The flower netting will go on St Thomas tower on Saturday, July 15, however the celebration is on Sunday following the morning service shortly after noon.
The netting is 22 metres and there are more than 3,000 knitted flowers sewn on it by church members and people in the local community.
Mayor of Douglas Natalie Byron-Teare will be attending the event on Sunday.
Reverend Liz Hull said: ‘It turned out to be a much more ambitious project and more time consuming in terms of getting it done and getting permission for it than we thought.
‘We think this is a really exciting project and it will look stunning.’
Everyone is welcome to attend on Sunday.