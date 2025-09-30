Legislation governing the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service and fire safety is to be updated.
A six-week public consultation, which closed in January, gauged opinion about the functions of the fire and rescue service and how they should reflect modern challenges. A total of 51 responses were received.
Two Bills – the Fire Services Bill and the Fire Safety Bill – are now being drawn up. Comments from the public to the consultation have been considered as part of the drafting process.
The Fire Services Bill is being designed to support benchmarking of the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service against services in neighbouring jurisdictions, while accepting the challenges faced by a small island.
A keystone of the Bill will be flexibility, so the legislation can be changed to meet the evolving needs of society, such as changes in population, the built environment and technological advancements, for example.
The Bill will also underline the principle of the continuation of free services at the point of need, while reserving the right to charge for certain services for some unnecessary or avoidable callouts.
Respondents to the consultation supported the introduction of a community risk management plan, a strategic document used by fire and rescue services to identify, assess and mitigate potential risks within their area, aiming to improve public safety and efficiently allocate resources.
The Fire Safety Bill will centre on a risk-based approach to fire prevention legislation.
A risk-based approach to fire is a methodology that focuses on understanding and managing the actual likelihood and potential consequences of a fire, rather than just adhering to prescriptive rules.
The Bill will also set out clear lines of responsibility for property owners and occupiers and is designed to be flexible to meet changing risks, and reflects standards in England and Wales, although again this takes into account the context of the island’s size.
Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Jane Poole-Wilson said: ‘I’d like to thank all the people who contributed to the consultation.
‘Feedback was received from varying sources and the responses provided a helpful overview of public opinion on fire and rescue services and fire safety generally.
‘Modernising the legal framework under which the Fire and Rescue Service work is vital. The Fire Services Act 1984 and Fire Precautions Act 1975, which govern the service, no longer fully reflect the duties required of the service.
‘The Department of Home Affairs’ priorities include working with others to ensure that we support and enable community safety, and we reduce the harms that impact our communities and economy.
‘The fire and rescue service is critical in achieving those aims and we are committed to ensuring we have modern legislation that underpins the critical work undertaken by our colleagues 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.’
A comprehensive summary of responses has been published on the government’s online consultation hub and includes how the feedback will be incorporated into the legislation and its implementation.