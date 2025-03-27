Emergency services are currently dealing with a crash at Kate’s Cottage.
The force originally said the road was closed between the Creg ny Baa and the Bungalow, but a spokesperson has now confirmed the entirety of the Mountain Road is shut.
It’s closed in full to ‘allow emergency services to operate safely’
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary has asked motorists to ‘avoid the area and await a further update’.
Members of the public have reported seeing multiple fire engines, a police car, and an ambulance heading towards the scene.
No further details have been confirmed at this time, but Isle of Man Today has contacted police.
More updates to follow.