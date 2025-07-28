A scheme to convert a former nursing home into six townhouses has been unanimously approved by the island’s planning committee.
The former Saddle Mews nursing home on Saddle Mews, Douglas, is to be given a new lease of life under plans submitted by developer Kirindolam 2 Ltd.
Vacant and abandoned for many years, the three-storey, red brick building has metal fencing all around it and has become increasingly unsightly.
The proposed development will see it converted into six, four-bedroom town houses, each with a front and rear garden. Each house would have two parking spaces.
A total of 93 identical letters of objection were received from residents in the neighbouring Saddle Mews retirement village. They complained about possible noise nuisance, parking issues and trespassing children using the village as a shortcut.
They said: ‘If permission is granted measures need to be taken to ensure that children do not trespass on the land owned by Saddle Mews Village, which includes ponds.
‘This is a quiet, private area with no through traffic. The 123 apartment owners at Saddle Mews village are over 50 years of age. They object to the generation of high noise/sound levels.
‘The site has been abandoned for over 12 years and has become an eyesore.’
Previous plans to convert the former nursing home into 34 residential apartments was approved by the planning committee in May 2017 but work on that development never proceeded.
Recommending approval, the planning officer said that notwithstanding the regrettable loss of the nursing home, the proposed development would make use of a vacant, substantial building and bringing it back into use would improve the character and appearance of the area considerably.
Committee chairman Rob Callister MHK said: ‘I do have concerns about the loss of a nursing home.
‘But the area does need to be improved. Personally, I think it’s a good scheme.’