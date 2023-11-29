A 41-year-old man has been sentenced to community service for breaching a domestic abuse protection order.
Painter and decorator Alan Christopher O’Reilly was given a restraining order on November 7 after he repeatedly punched his partner in the face, giving her a black eye, and threatened her family.
Sentencing him for those offences, Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood said alcohol and cannabis were at the root of O’Reilly’s offending and described his behaviour as ‘insidious’ and ‘nasty’
However, just a week later, he sent messages to the woman despite being prohibited from contacting her.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood ordered O’Reilly to complete 160 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court how the defendant, who is currently living at the probation accommodation Tromode House, was sentenced to a 12 month probation order and given the restraining order on November 7.
This was after he had spent 82 days on remand, the equivalent of a 23 week jail sentence.
On November 14, the victim received messages from O’Reilly on Whatsapp.
The first message just contained a ‘x’, but he then followed this up with other messages saying ‘I’ve done it now.
‘I’m sorry for everything.
‘I wanted to keep talking to you.
‘I just wanted you to know I love you and miss you so much.
‘I hope you find happiness.’
O’Reilly was arrested and told police: ‘I knew this was going to happen.’
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said: ‘The nature of the messages was not menacing in any way.
It was something of a “Mills and Boon” love expression.
‘He received a phone call from her that morning and in response to that he contacted the police and told them she had contacted him.
‘However, later that day, over a period of around 45 minutes, he sent four little messages.’
Mr Kermode said that his client had been drinking and was not thinking sensibly when he sent the messages, and that there had been no further contact.
‘You may say it was a flagrant breach within seven days of receiving the order, but on the other hand they were affectionate messages and nothing sinister,’ said the advocate.
Mr Kermode went on to say that O’Reilly had started working with probation and was in the best place, at Tromode House, to continue his rehabilitation and reduce his risk of reoffending.
The advocate added that his client had asked for an alcohol ban to be imposed as he had significant problems with alcohol.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told O’Reilly: ‘I consider the messages to be quite manipulative.’
He was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs, at a rate of £20 per fortnight, deducted from benefits.