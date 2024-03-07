The walks will take place on the last Sunday of each month, with the distances ranging from four kilometres to 17 kilometres in a number of different locations.
The first walk took place on Sunday, March 3 (instead of the last Sunday of the month due to it being Easter Sunday), with participants meeting at Ballaglass Glen at 10am.
A spokesperson from the first walk said: ‘It was a crispy start to the Warden’s Walk challenge.
‘The overnight snows on North Barrule were hanging just above us, and ensured that we were all well togged up for the walk. Good boots were essential to keep dry as the trail in places was pretty wet and muddy.
‘Apart from the joy of being out walking in the beautiful forests and hills around the Isle of Man, we also got to see some fantastic sights like the Wizard of Man!’
The next walk will take place at Stoney Mountain on April 7, after which all remaining walks will be held on the last Sunday of the month. Participants will meet at 10am at the car park opposite Go Ape & Laser Mayhem.
Hospice at Home’s target is to raise £10,000 through the challenge/
And the charity’s already 10% there after raising a total of £1,005 so far.
It costs £15 to participate in a single walk and up to £150 to sign-up for all 13 walks at once.
Other walk locations will include the Sloc, Earystane, Eairy Beg, Ramsey Glens and Glen Rushen.
The final scheduled walk is called the ‘hikers trail’, a strenuous 17 kilometre walk that begins at Glen Helen.
This is not the first time the charity has undertaken fundraising walks.
Back in 2017, it started its ‘Raad ny Foillan’ coastal walk challenge to support the palliative care nurses employed by the hospice.
Over the past six years, the charity has organised a further three successful Raad ny Foillan challenges.