Almost £4,000 has been raised by an art organisation for the Naseem’s Manx Brain Tumour Charity.
The Sovereign ArtFoundation Students Prize IoM 2023 has raised a total of £3,782 for charity over the course of the last year.
The Students Prize is an art competition event held annually to promote art in schools, to recognise the growing wealth of contemporary art talent in the Isle of Man and to raise funds for an island charity.
The money was raised through a series of dress down days from staff at the trust.
Further cash was raised from the proceeds from the auction of some of the participating artworks.
The charity is named after Manxwoman Naseem who was a talented performer. She bravely battled a brain tumour and worked tirelessly to raide funds. Sadly she passed away in 2009, aged only 22.
Naseem’s charity want to spread awareness of the signs and symptoms and raise as much funding to support Isle of Man sufferers and donate to research.
After presenting the cheque, the Sovereign Trust thanked everyone for their ongoing support during the charity fundraising over the course of the year.