Academic festival returns to island
Two academics will visit the island this month to take part in the college’s Research Festival at the Nunnery in Douglas.
Now in its fourth year, University College Isle of Man’s festival brings together students, academics and independent researchers to facilitate collaboration between researchers and industry.
Professor Brandtjen, academic head of Campus Berlin at the IU International University of Applied Science and Dr Henry Uniacke, diocesan environment officer for the Church of England will visit the island, with Dr Colleen McLean and Casey Zaitzew from Youngstown State University in Ohio who will appear via livestream.
Professor Brandtjen will present a number of sessions throughout the day including ‘micro-nations and their higher-than-average gross domestic product prosperity’, comparing the Isle of Man, Gibraltar, the Faroe Islands and Val d’Aran, ‘sustainable development goals in large company sized communities; the Isle of Man Biosphere’ and ‘the impact of Brexit on the identity of small British European nations’.
Professor Brandtjen said: ‘I’m thrilled to be visiting the island again and it’s an honour to be presenting at the Research Festival.
‘I’m extremely interested in micro-nations like the Isle of Man which is why much of my research has focused on this area.
‘I’m looking forward to hearing how my research is received on the island and to see how the research can provide insight to the local industry with these important topics.’
The theme for this year’s event is in line with the government’s Island Plan, with the programme of discourses split into the three strands of the plan: Secure, Vibrant and Sustainable.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan will open the event, followed by an address by Dr Henry Uniacke who will address the ‘when, how and why’ research gets applied within communities.
Dr Uniacke added: ‘I’m so pleased to be returning to the island for this special event.
‘It is so important that we seek to learn from the process that this festival offers, in developing a path ahead for ourselves and for the island community. Not least, by engaging and inspiring the fresh minds and hearts of a new generation in negotiating the challenges that we face.’
Other lectures from the programme include ‘what it means to be a healthy, diverse, equitable, inclusive society’ by Ella Magee from Removing Barriers.
‘Weight management pathways in health and social care in the Isle of Man’, by University College Isle of Man lecturer Sophie Hinks.
And ‘autism, access and archaeology; improving access to archaeological sites on the Isle of Man for people with autism’, by UCM graduate Sarah Kerruish.
People can see the full itinerary and book free places for the festival on September 23 at www.ucm.ac.im/researchfestival
