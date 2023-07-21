Mooragh Park has again been given a Green Flag Award
The Ramsey attraction is one of 2,216 winners across the Isle of Man, Channel Islands and United Kingdom. The award is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.
Mooragh Park has a range of facilities including a children’s water play park, 12-acre boating lake, playground, tennis and basketball courts, mini golf putting green, crown green bowling green, outdoor adult exercise equipment, skate park and free parking.
The Mooragh also features the newly opened Boathouse Eatery which offers coffee, cake, brunch, lunch and ice cream. Costa Coffee continues to operate from the Lakeside Centre.
Ramsey's local authority says that it is pleased to host a range of events including a firework display, Granfondo, bands, park runs and other sporting events.
Geoff Court, Ramsey Commissioners' lead member for parks and leisure, said: 'This award rightly recognises the dedication, care, and effort invested into one of our greatest natural assets by a highly motivated team.
'Mooragh Park is a treasured asset and a source of pride for Ramsey. I would like to thank everyone whose hard work has again been recognised by this prestigious award.'
Keep Britain Tidy’s accreditation manager Paul Todd said: 'I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making Mooragh Park worthy of a Green Flag Award.
'Mooragh Park is a vital green space for the community in Ramsey.
'This award is testament to all the hard work of staff and volunteers, who do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.'
The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.