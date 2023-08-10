Isle of Man Meats has scooped a golden pair of the highest global accolades in independent food and drink, winning two three-star Great Taste Awards for 2023.
The outstanding products awarded are the Wing Rib of Beef and Rack of Lamb, both of which will now be considered for the prestigious Golden Fork awards.
Judges praised the Rack of Lamb for being ‘a spectacular piece of meat” and “a beautiful product’, while some declared it ‘the best lamb they have ever tried’!
The Wing Rib of Beef was similarly lauded, with comments noting that the joint ‘immediately impressed the judges… a breathtaking rib of beef… [and] a fantastic example of well-reared beef with wonderful, lasting flavour’.
With 14,195 entries entered into this year’s awards, just 1.8% of products have achieved the illustrious and highly-coveted 3-star award.
Isle of Man Meats also picked up a further clutch of four 1-star and 2-star awards for products including their Antibiotic-Free Shoulder of Pork (2-star), Manx Loaghtan Shoulder (1-star), Thick Cut Ribeye Steak (1-star), and Antibiotic-Free Loin of Pork (1-star).
Kirree Kermode, procurement officer at Isle of Man Meats, said: ‘To win one 3-star Great Taste Award is a triumph. To win two is on another level. We’re always thrilled and delighted to see Manx food and drink attain recognition on the global stage, but this is a really special moment for us all at Isle of Man Meats and for our farming community who work so hard to raise and nurture truly world-class produce.
‘These awards are a testament to Manx quality and an outstanding achievement for Manx agriculture. Raised in the world’s only entire nation UNESCO Biosphere region, Manx meats benefit from our Island’s clean air, nutrient-rich soil, and an environment brimming with biodiversity. These factors all come together to create produce that isn’t just delicious, but also a symbol of the Isle of Man’s commitment to excellence and sustainability.’