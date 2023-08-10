Kirree Kermode, procurement officer at Isle of Man Meats, said: ‘To win one 3-star Great Taste Award is a triumph. To win two is on another level. We’re always thrilled and delighted to see Manx food and drink attain recognition on the global stage, but this is a really special moment for us all at Isle of Man Meats and for our farming community who work so hard to raise and nurture truly world-class produce.