While many 17-year-olds are heading home after school to switch on the Xbox, Josh Saunders is doing something very different.
Only a couple of weeks into trading, Josh is already finding his feet, and his customers, as he serves up American-style street food using Manx produce, all while balancing homework deadlines and early starts.
‘I run from school, go home, get changed and come straight here to work,’ he said. ‘I’ve always wanted to start my own business.’
Josh, who is from Farmhill, first caught the food bug while working for an island food business for two years.
Inspired by what he learned there, he decided to take the leap and go out on his own.
‘It made me think I could run a business myself,’ he said. ‘I thought I’d just try it out.’
And he says the response to his new venture so far has exceeded expectations, particularly given the time of year.
‘I’ve actually had a really good reception, especially considering I only opened in December,’ he added.
On the menu are Philly cheesesteaks, smashed burgers, hot dogs and loaded fries, but the standout favourite is the aptly named Phat Burger - a half a pound of Manx beef smashed on the grill, topped with melted cheese and marinated pulled pork, all served in a brioche bun with a choice of salad and sauces.
The pitch came about after the owner of Strang Stores got in touch and offered the space. ‘It’s a lovely little spot,’ Josh said. ‘People can just pull in and grab hot food.’
Get Stuffed is open from Thursday to Sunday, 5pm to 8pm, and has already built a following both locally and on social media, where friends and customers alike have been quick to show their support.
While many of his peers are focused on university applications, Josh is keeping his options open. ‘Most of my mates are applying for uni,’ he said. ‘I might go too, but I’ll probably take a gap year anyway. If this goes well, I can see a future in it.’
Josh says he has always loved cooking, admitting he’ll ‘eat anything’, and that enthusiasm now spills over at home too.
His mum and dad, he laughs, are more than happy that his passion means he regularly brings plenty of fresh grub back with him.
For now, the food van is a stepping stone, a way to build experience and capital. ‘It’s about taking risks,’ he said. ‘You don’t need loads of money to start something like this.’
And his advice to other young people thinking of doing the same? Simple: ‘Go for it.’
As long as homework gets done and the burgers keep flying out of the van, Josh Saunders looks set to prove that age is no barrier to ambition, or a very tasty smash burger.