Accommodation has been found for a man kept in prison because he had nowhere else to go.
Jordan Declan John Caley, aged 26, formerly of Woodbourne Square in Douglas, has been sentenced to a 12-month probation order this morning for burglary, theft, and criminal damage.
The court heard that he will be assessed for a place at Viva Heights today and it is hoped he will be accepted there by tomorrow at the latest.
If he is not admitted today, he will be provided with hotel accommodation until tomorrow, with continuing assistance from Manx Care and probation.
Mr Caley's case was highlighted on the front page of the Manx Independent last week and was reported on Isle of Man Today yesterday.
