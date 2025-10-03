Manx Utilities says it will be working with Dandara to tackle an odour problem on some Peel housing estates.
Residents Reayrt ny Keylley and Reayrt Ny Cronk/Slieau Whallian View have been kicking up a stink about sewage smells.
They say the smell, which has been going on for years but has apparently got worse during the dry spell this summer, has been unbearable at times.
Manx Utilities has met with developer Dandara to agree an action plan to tackle the issue.
In an update, the authority said it will be working with Dandara to clean out its private treatment works to remove any septic sludge believed to be causing the odours.
The local sewer network will also be jetted to ensure there has been no build-up of detritus.
A spokesperson said: ‘This work is being treated as a priority and will begin as soon as logistics are agreed.
‘The work will be undertaken using Manx Utilities’ tanker fleet in partnership with Dandara.
‘We will inform residents once a date is agreed.’
Residents have been warned that odours may temporarily worsen while the work is carried out.
No weekend work is planned to reduce the impact while more residents are at home.
Work will be scheduled during less favourable weather conditions to help minimise disruption.
Multiple tankers will be diverted to support the operation.
The spokesperson said: ‘This is an important step toward resolving the issue. We’ll keep you updated as plans progress.’
She said that looking ahead, the private treatment works will become redundant once the Peel Wastewater Treatment Works goes live in May 2027, when it will begin biologically treating wastewater flows from the area.
Anyone with further concerns is asked to contact Manx Utilities on 687687 or email [email protected].