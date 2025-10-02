Peel will welcome a new coffee shop this weekend as couple Ja and Sarah prepare to open the doors of Traa Dy Liooar – a name which fittingly means ‘time enough’ in Manx.
The pair have spent much of the year transforming the former Hong Kong Delight premises on Atholl Place into a tea, cake and coffee shop with a homely feel.
They admit it has been a bigger task than expected but say they are excited to finally welcome customers on Saturday.
For Sarah, who has supplied traybakes, cookies and cakes to cafés across the island for more than 15 years, the new venture fulfils a long-held dream.
‘This is very new for me,’ she said.
‘I’ve always made lots of cakes for cafés, but I’ve never actually had my own place. I’ve always wanted a little shop, and this is probably a bit bigger than I imagined – but when we saw it, with the commercial kitchen and living space, it just felt right.’
The building has needed extensive work.
Ja, a builder with 25 years’ experience, has taken on much of the renovation himself.
‘We’ve had a few surprises along the way,’ Sarah explained.
‘We took tiles down in the bathrooms and half the wall came with them. The roof was rotten too. It’s been one step forward, two steps back at times – but I think we’ll appreciate it more because of the work we’ve put in.’
Locals have already been popping in to wish them luck, and many older residents recall the premises’ history.
‘Some people remember it as a tearoom before it became the island’s first Chinese restaurant,’ said Sarah. ‘They like the idea of it coming full circle.’
The café will serve a range of homemade cakes, including Sarah’s much-loved Guinness cake, alongside Victoria sponge, millionaire’s shortbread and freshly brewed coffee.
‘People sometimes complain there are too many coffee shops,’ Sarah said. ‘But clearly there’s a market – and we want to offer something unique, local and homemade.’
The couple say Peel’s community spirit has kept them motivated.
‘When you own a shop here, every shop owner knows your business,’ Sarah laughed.
‘It’s that sense of community. People want to see empty buildings filled again, and we’re glad to be part of that.’
It comes as many have expressed their concern at the state of Peel’s high street, Michael Street, with so many empty and derelict buildings.
But for Sarah and Ja, they’re buzzing to open a new place for people to wind down and relax.
Traa Dy Liooar will open 9am–6pm on Saturday and Sunday, before settling into regular hours from next week.
They will be shut on Monday next week, to see how they’ve faired but also get a well earned rest.
For Sarah, the name captures her vision: ‘I wanted somewhere people can sit, relax and take their time. That’s what it’s all about.’
And it’s a proper family affair.
‘Our family have been brilliant – they’ll all be here on Saturday to help and cheer us on,’ Sarah said.
‘Even the artwork outside has been a family effort, with my sister helping design the logo and paint the window.’