A popular Manx footballer who died following a crash on the Peel to Kirk Michael coast road suffered a fatal head injury, an inquest heard.
Kian Broadhead, 25, died after the vehicle he was driving left the A4 at the Devil’s Elbow. He was last seen leaving Peel at around midnight on Saturday, September 13, and was found at about 5.25pm the following day.
An inquest was opened and adjourned on Friday as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.
Despite his body being found some 17 hours after the crash, coroner James Brooks said medical evidence showed Mr Broadhead died ‘almost instantaneously’ from a head injury.
Tributes have since been paid to the Peel AFC player, who made 118 appearances for the club at all levels and scored nine goals. He was captain of the Combination team.
Mr Broadhead made his senior debut in the 2016-17 season. He played four times for the first team in the 2021-22 campaign, a season in which he also captained Peel to Junior Cup victory against Corinthians.
Ahead of Peel’s first match since his death, against Braddan last Saturday, club chairman Sean Dickinson led tributes.
He said: ‘We meet to remember Kian Broadhead, a popular young man taken far too soon. Kian was a son, brother, friend, work colleague and teammate.
‘He came through Peel’s junior set-up and became a well-respected Combi captain. He was a mentor to many young players finding their way in senior football and had the respect of everyone within the club.
‘It is a testament to the man he was that Kian’s family, friends and the football club have been inundated with tributes to him from many areas, and the Manx football community has come together fantastically in the saddest of circumstances.
‘In particular, we would like to extend a special welcome to Braddan and the Isle of Man FA and thank them for their respect and kind words at this difficult time.’
Wreaths were laid before the match and a minute’s silence was held in his memory.
Shortly after his death, Peel club patron Colin Gerrard said: ‘I, as I think is everybody at our club, am finding it very difficult to express my feelings at the loss of Kian.
‘His presence not only on the field but whenever we had the pleasure to meet him socially is something everyone at Peel AFC will miss so much.
‘Your smile whenever we met you lit up our days, we are all going to miss you so much Kian. There is no grief like the grief that does not speak.’
Mr Broadhead’s final match for Peel came just hours before the crash, when he scored in a 5-3 Combination One victory over Corinthians at Ballafletcher.
Coroner Mr Brooks confirmed his body could be released to the family.
A funeral service will take place at noon on Friday, October 10, at St German’s Cathedral, Peel, followed by a private cremation.
Those attending are invited to wear red in recognition of Mr Broadhead’s love of Peel AFC and Liverpool FC, alongside the family’s request for smart dress. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu may be sent to Motiv8.