A team of adventurers are a step closer to raising £100,000 for an Isle of Man charity after completing a day long canoeing challenge.
The task saw Martin Malone, the International Client Relationship and Distribution Manager at Zurich on the Isle of Man, take to the water in a hand-built canoe for 24 hours between Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14.
He was joined on the canoeathon by fellow members of a group called Expedition Limitless 2024 who helped him row for 102km during the feat which was held to raise funds for Manx Mencap.
All money raised through the challenge will be match-funded by the Z Zurich Foundation, a charitable foundation established by members of the Zurich Insurance Group.
Martin built the canoe used in the endurance adventure himself and the challenge acted as useful training for him and the Expedition Limitless team in preparation for their next big fundraiser in May.
As part of that challenge, a team of 12 – all from the Isle of Man – will be travelling 715km along a section of the Yukon River in Canada.
The river is famous for its history during the ‘Gold Rush’ in the late 1800s.
After taking part in Expedition Limitless 2023, which saw a team of 12 take on a trek across the Arctic, Martin is now leading the new team on its latest adventure.
They aim to raise £100,000 for Manx Mencap, and the Mooragh Park canoeathon is helping them to get closer to that target.
To donate in aid of the 24-hour canoeathon, visit https://zurichfoundation.benevity.org/community/fundraiser/5439 or visit www.facebook.com/ExpeditionLimitless2023 for more on the Yukon challenge.