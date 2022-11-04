After ditching the Isle of Man, Flybe announces new routes
Ronaldsway airport - (Isle of Man Newspapers )
Just days after cancelling planned routes between the Isle of Man and two UK airports due to delays with delivery of additional Dash-8 prop aircraft, Flybe has announced a couple of new routes in the UK.
However, Flybe has now announced two new routes from Newcastle to (checks notes) London Heathrow and (checks again) Belfast City.
These routes will be operated on (checks for a third time) Dash-8 prop aircraft.
Industry magazine Business Traveller has commented on the new route, saying: ‘Only last Friday Business Traveller reported on how Flybe was having to cancel its Isle of Man services owing, ostensibly, to aircraft shortage. One wonders from where the aircraft has been found.’
