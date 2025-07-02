After five weeks lost in the wilds of Archallagan Plantation, Elvis the German Shepherd-cross has finally left the forest and re-entered the building – namely, his owner's front room.
The 10-year-old rescue dog slipped his lead while staying with a friend of his owner, Janet Smith, on May 28.
What followed was an emotional rollercoaster of search parties, drone missions, food stations, and a very wet tree stump.
Janet, who was abroad when Elvis went missing, received a text partway through her holiday from friend and travel consultant Bert Bakker – who had been looking after Elvis while she was away.
‘It was about two days towards the end of my holiday when I got this text: “Please get in touch regarding Elvis'” Janet said.
‘I thought, “Oh no, what is it?” And then he told me he’d slipped his lead two days before.’
By the time Janet landed back on Manx soil, there had been no sign of Elvis.
But that didn’t stop her heading straight from the airport to the Marown plantation to start calling his name.
‘We actually saw him that day,’ she said. ‘But after that, nothing again for about a week. He was hardly seen for four weeks.’
Despite help from friends, DEFA workers clearing storm-damaged trees, and even drone pilots flying over the plantation, Elvis remained elusive. And worry began to set in.
‘I thought, “That’s it’” said Janet.
‘He’s 10, he’s not a young dog. And I had visions of him just listening somewhere, lying down. It was dreadful. I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep. It was just the not knowing.’
Archallagan is one of several plantations that remain closed and largely deserted as DEFA officers continue clearing up after two storms earlier this year."
The turning point for Janet and her family came when a motion-sensor camera picked up Elvis visiting a food station set up in the forest.
From then on, a determined team of volunteers kept leaving out food to lure him closer.
‘One of my friends, Julie, who’s been wonderful helping me look for him, we both went up at lunchtime.
‘She sat under a tree stump, and I sat further down. Then I heard it: bark, bark, bark, bark, bark.’
That bark, unmistakably Elvis, was the sound of a shaggy miracle. After five weeks alone in the woods, Elvis had come out of hiding.
‘I walked slowly up and called him, “Elvis, Elvis – Mum’s here!” I thought, I wonder if he still recognises me.’
Skittish at first, Elvis kept his distance.
But Janet, thinking on her feet, turned away and walked back down the trail – and amazingly, Elvis followed.
‘He followed me down onto the path. I didn’t have a lead, no collar, nothing – but I opened the back of the car and he just jumped in.’
Cue relief, tears, and no doubt a few celebratory biscuits (for both dog and human).
A quick trip to the vet on Wednesday morning gave Elvis a clean bill of health, needing just a worming tablet and a dental clean.
Despite his forest adventure, Janet said: ‘He doesn’t smell, he’s not dirty, and he’s just settled at home like he’s never been away.’
Janet even joked that Elvis may have enjoyed his stay away from home, but there’s no doubt he’s relieved to be back on his warm couch now.
The support from the community has left Janet deeply moved.
‘We had people helping search, drone pilots, early mornings, late nights, food drops… I’ve never made so many good friends. It really was wonderful.
‘I have to thank Karen and Lewis and his sniffer dog Noodle, they were just exceptional!’
Elvis, named when Janet adopted him seven years ago, may have left the building for a little while, but thanks to perseverance, friendship, and a generous helping of love, he’s back where he belongs.
And if this story teaches us anything, it’s that you should always return to sender - especially if there are treats waiting.