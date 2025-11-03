The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) has issued an urgent appeal to raise funds for a third aircraft to meet increasing demand.
It needs to raise £2.5m to secure a deposit for the third aircraft and future-proof the service.
The GNAAS provides critical care and air transfer services for seriously ill or injured patients from the Isle of Man to specialist medical facilities in the UK when the island’s usual Air Ambulance service is not suitable. Over the past three years, the service has responded to 71 incidents involving island residents.
Each flight is crewed by a consultant doctor and specialist paramedic, delivering advanced interventions to patients in urgent need.
But the charity, which has bases in the North East and Cumbria, is currently at a crossroads with its iconic green and yellow aircraft coming to the end of their economically-viable life because of high maintenance costs.
These aircraft have responded to thousands of life-saving missions, but with their years of service coming to a close, GNAAS face the risk of scaling back their operations unless they take on an ambitious fundraising challenge to raise the £2.5m needed.
Every year the charity responds to more than 2,000 critically ill or injured people in the North East, North Yorkshire, Cumbria and the island.
As demand for their service continues to grow, the charity has designed the blueprints for a stronger future, investing in three state-of-the-art helicopters ready to respond and bring more advanced medical care than ever before.
Joe Garcia MBE, chief executive officer at GNAAS, said: ‘Returning to a three-helicopter fleet means that when one aircraft is undergoing essential maintenance, two more are ready to answer the call.
‘It’s the difference between a patient being reached in their moment of need, or not, and could be the difference between life and death.’
By changing the helicopters they operate, the charity can cut costs while maintaining a more reliable fleet that will secure their service beyond the next decade.
GNAAS has so far received a significant donation which covers 8% of the required funds but it has now launched an appeal to the public called Operation SOS: Secure Our Service.
Mr Garcia said: ‘The public’s support is the foundation of our service. They have fuelled our missions and equipped our crews. We would not turn to them with such a significant request unless it was absolutely critical.
‘This isn't for our day-to-day running costs; this is a landmark investment in the future of emergency care for our entire community, and we face a rapidly closing window to make this happen.
‘By donating to our appeal, they will be helping us purchase the helicopter that ensures we can reach the next child, parent, or loved one who needs us. It will turn our blueprint into a reality and secure the future of our service.’
Just last week International Financial Group Limited (IFGL) has become the Great North Air Ambulance Service’s (GNAAS) first corporate sponsor in the Isle of Man, donating £10,000 to support the charity’s lifesaving operations.