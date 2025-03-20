The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) has confirmed that it has responded to 60 emergency incidents in the Isle of Man since March 2022, as uncertainty looms over its future on the island.
Providing Isle of Man Today with a full breakdown of its operations, GNAAS revealed that its critical care team has attended 21 road traffic collisions, 20 cardiac arrests, and nine falls.
However, the service’s future remains in jeopardy after Health and Social Care Minister Claire Christian admitted in Tynwald that Manx Care is currently operating with GNAAS on a ‘goodwill basis’.
This follows the admission that the health body can no longer afford to pay the monthly retainer fee of £20,833.
The contract between Manx Care and GNAAS was initially introduced as a six-month pilot in March 2022, with an option to extend for up to 60 months.
The agreement included a one-off equipment funding payment of £14,500, alongside a mission fee of £7,000 per callout.
The final review point expired in March 2024, and while there was an option to secure a longer-term deal until March 2027, Manx Care has been unable to commit to further funding.
Ms Christian was responding to an urgent question from Arbory, Malew and Castletown MHK Jason Moorhouse at this week’s Tynwald sitting.
She confirmed that Manx Care had notified GNAAS in February that the retainer fee would no longer be paid after the financial year ending in April 2025.
A crucial meeting has been scheduled for April 1 to discuss whether a new arrangement can be made that would see Manx Care pay only for each mission rather than a fixed retainer fee.
If an agreement cannot be reached, the contract may be terminated entirely.
GNAAS has now detailed the extent of its involvement in the Isle of Man since 2022, including a breakdown of its operations in 2024 alone.
Last year, its critical care team has attended 21 incidents, including nine cardiac arrests, six road traffic collisions, two falls, one heart attack, one medical incident, one sport and leisure incident, and one primary transfer.
Since March 2022, the service has responded to 21 road traffic collisions, 20 cardiac arrests, nine falls, three sport and leisure incidents, two primary transfers, two assaults, two other medical emergencies, and one burns incident.
GNAAS operates primarily through public donations in the UK, but its services in the Isle of Man have been taxpayer-funded.
Ms Christian noted: ‘The hope was that they would be able to fund that locally through donations. Unfortunately, that hasn’t transpired.’
In the midst of the uncertainty, Lee Salmon, GNAAS’s head of operations for Cumbria and the Isle of Man, has stepped down from his role, citing concerns over the future of key services.
‘I am deeply concerned about the future of key services, including but not limited to the Isle of Man Airbridge, and I believe transparency and accountability are essential,’ Mr Salmon said.
‘To the people across this vast region - I am truly sorry that I haven’t been able to secure the long-term service you deserve. However, I no longer feel able to support the direction being taken at a leadership level.’