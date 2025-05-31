A fundraising page has been launched to help cover the funeral costs of 14-year-old Christopher McBurnie.
Emergency services attended an incident at Close Drean in Ramsey at 3.38pm on Thursday, and despite immediate efforts by officers, members of the public and emergency services, Christopher died at the scene.
A juvenile suspect has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
A Just Giving page has now been set up to help Christopher’s family raise money for his funeral.
The Just Giving page reads: ‘Christopher brought so much joy and love to his whole family who love him so deeply.
‘In hope we can provide some comfort to Christopher’s family at this very difficult time, I'm hoping our island can come together and raise some much needed funds at this very sad time.
‘If you are able to donate, your kindness will make a tremendous difference to Christopher’s family and help towards funeral costs.’
The Just Giving page has a target of £5,000, with over £4,300 already being raised for Christopher’s family.
If you wish to visit the Just Giving page, you can do so by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/chloe-callister?utm_medium=CR&utm_source=WA