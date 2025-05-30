More Manx students on a paramedic science degree are being the opportunity to complete clinical placements on the island thanks to an ongoing partnership between Wrexham University and the Isle of Man Ambulance Service is offering
Four places are available for the next academic year as part of the collaboration, which combines on-campus teaching in north Wales with placements at home through the Isle of Man Ambulance Service (IMAS).
The scheme is designed to support Manx students pursuing a career in paramedicine while allowing them to gain hands-on experience in a local setting.
Priority will be given to Isle of Man residents who enrol on the university’s Health and Care Professions Council-approved Paramedic Science course.
The initiative is also part of a wider strategy by Manx Care to improve access to local training routes and retain skilled professionals within the island’s health system.
Rebecca Stephens, from Douglas, has been accepted onto the programme and will begin her studies in September.
She said: ‘I feel extremely fortunate that I will be able to pursue my ambition of becoming a paramedic and get to study and experience what Wales has to offer, but then I will be able to complete my placements at home on the Island. It really is the best of both worlds.
‘I’m very much looking forward to getting started in September – and would encourage other aspiring paramedics living on the island to consider this route at Wrexham, as there are a huge number of benefits to studying here.
‘Wrexham has so much going for it – it’s got plenty going on but also has good transport links as it’s close to some of the UK’s biggest cities, so it’s very accessible. It’s also got a similar feel to the Island – due to it being semi-rural, so it has that friendly, community feel to it.’
Wrexham University has worked with IMAS over the past few years to support students from the Isle of Man through clinical placements, with the partnership described as a way of strengthening both the student experience and local healthcare provision.
Daniel Finnerty, senior lecturer in paramedic science at Wrexham University, said: ‘We are delighted that our partnership with the Isle of Man Ambulance Service continues to go from strength to strength, and that our students are seeing the benefits of this option.
‘Once again, we are pleased to be able to offer four aspiring Manx paramedics this special opportunity to study a paramedic science degree, while enjoying the convenience of completing their clinical placements closer to home.
‘This continued partnership with Manx Care and the Isle of Man Ambulance Service is one that we at the university are extremely proud of, as both organisations’ values align with ours in providing opportunities while supporting local communities.’
Will Bellamy, head of the Isle of Man Ambulance Service, said the arrangement gives students a valuable dual perspective.
‘We are extremely pleased to once again collaborate with Wrexham University, allowing students to learn both on and off-Island, experiencing two different demographics,’ he said.
‘This mutual agreement reinforces our commitment to providing opportunities closer to home for our Manx students. It is vital that we nurture and encourage our future paramedics, as they put the community at the heart of everything that they do.’