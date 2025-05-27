Manx Care has been told its Liverpool colleagues are able to provide support despite under pressure following the Liverpool FC parade incident.
Hundreds of thousands of Reds supporters flocked to the city centre on Monday to cheer on their Premier League-winning side as an open-top bus made a ten-mile journey through Liverpool.
But, just as the parade was coming to an end, a car ploughed into supporters as it travelled down Water Street, just of the Strand at around 6pm.
Around 65 people were injured with 50 casualties taken to hospitals across the city – including four children.
Merseyside Police confirmed on Tuesday afternoon 11 people remain in hospital but are in a stable condition. A Manx Liverpool supporter was one of those who was in the area at the time.
The force says a 53-year-old man from the Liverpool area has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs. The incident is not being treated as terrorism.
There had been concerns staff at the Aintree Trauma Centre would not be able to provide support for the TT practices due to the pressure they are under with the number of casualties from the parade incident.
But Manx Care has since issued a statement saying: ‘We have received confirmation from our health care partners in Liverpool that they are able to support the planned races today.
‘This will be further reviewed at the Manx Care Site Safety Huddle where all relevant hospital departments, including Aintree Major Trauma Centre, indicate their state of readiness to allow qualifying to safely proceed. This huddle takes place prior to all TT qualifying and race sessions.
‘Manx Care would like to reinforce its continuing appreciation for the Aintree Major Trauma Centre and the Cheshire & Mersey Major Trauma Network teams for supporting the Isle of Man 365 days a year in delivering to our local population and visitors the best in trauma care.’