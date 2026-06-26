HSBC has appointed Paul Shaw as Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Channel Islands and Isle of Man (CIIOM).
Paul succeeds Errol Boyes-Varley, who is retiring from HSBC after a 31-year career, with the bank thanking him for his outstanding contribution and dedicated service to the bank and its customers.
Based in Jersey, in his new role Paul will lead on the delivery and execution of all technology services across the islands, which the bank say will play a pivotal role in driving investment in innovation to support customers and employees across the regions.
Paul will also have CIO responsibility for HSBC’s business in Bermuda.
Since joining HSBC in 1996, Paul has held a range of business and technology roles in Jersey, the UK and the Middle East. Most recently, he served as Chief Technology Officer – Data Technology MENAT and Europe, based in Dubai.
Commenting on his appointment, Paul said: ‘I am genuinely excited about this new role.
‘The opportunity in the Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Bermuda for technology to deliver a material benefit to the business and our customers is significant.
‘This is complemented by having fantastic teams across the islands who will help us achieve amazing things both for the Bank and our customers.’
Chief executive of HSBC Channel Islands and Isle of Man Warwick Long added: ‘Technology and AI are now central to modern banking, shaping everything from customer service and transaction monitoring to fraud detection and risk management.
‘Against that backdrop, Paul will be pivotal in leading our continued investment in innovation, data and engineering. I look forward to working with Paul as we deliver improvements that make a real difference for our customers and colleagues.’