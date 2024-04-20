Services have resumed at Isle of Man Airport following Friday’s runway closure due to an incident involving a light aircraft.
The airport has confirmed that no injuries were reported.
Late afternon and early evening flights were disrupted following the closure of the main runway after what Ronaldsway described as an ‘incident involving a small general aviation aircraft’.
Incoming flights from Bristol, Belfast and Manchester were diverted while departing flights to the same destinations plus London City were also delayed.
The short runway was then also temporarily closed to deploy the lifting equipment to recover the aircraft.
This operation was completed around 8pm last night and both runways were reopened.
‘We can confirm that no injuries were reported as a result of this incident,’ an airport spokesperson said.