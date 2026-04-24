The Pride Film Festival is set to return to the south of the Isle of Man this summer, with organisers promising two evenings of film, community and celebration in Port St Mary.
Now in its second year, the festival is being delivered in partnership with local charity Isle of Pride, marking a new step forward for the event following its launch in 2025 by Rushen MHK Michelle Haywood.
The collaboration aims to broaden the festival’s reach while strengthening its role in bringing together members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies.
The event will take place over two evenings at Port St Mary Town Hall, building on the format of the popular ‘Friday Flicks & Food’ nights.
Attendees are invited to bring their own food and drinks, creating a relaxed and social atmosphere alongside the screenings.
This year’s programme opens on Friday, June 26 with Love, Simon, a coming-of-age story that follows teenager Simon Spier as he navigates friendships, family life and his identity while dealing with the threat of being outed.
The film, praised for its warm and accessible portrayal of LGBTQ+ youth, offers a contemporary contrast to the festival’s second feature.
On Saturday, June 27, audiences can enjoy The Rocky Horror Picture Show, widely regarded as one of the most iconic cult films of all time.
Known for its flamboyant characters, audience participation and enduring fan culture, the film tells the story of a young couple who stumble upon a mysterious castle and its eccentric inhabitants after their car breaks down.
Both evenings will also feature a screening of ‘No Man Is An Island’, a short documentary directed by John Craine.
The film explores the island’s LGBTQ+ history, focusing on the period leading up to the decriminalisation of homosexuality in 1992.
Supported by organisations including the BFI Doc Society, which provides funding for film-making, and the Isle of Man Arts Council, it offers a local and historical perspective to complement the main features.
James Cherry, director and chair of Isle of Pride, said: ‘It’s great to be working in partnership with a local community initiative to unite members, and allies of, the LGBTQ+ community. Two nights of wonderful films we hope will cater for a wide audience.’
Michelle Haywood also welcomed the festival’s return, pointing to the success of last year’s event.
‘Following on from the success of last year’s Pride Film Festival, I’m delighted to be supporting this year’s event. There is a rich history of LGBTQ+ films, and this year’s programme has two contrasting offerings for everyone to enjoy!’
Entry to the Pride Film Festival is free, although spaces are limited and advance booking is recommended. Any remaining tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on the door.
Attendees are encouraged to make a donation to Isle of Pride in place of a ticket fee.
With a mix of modern storytelling, cult cinema and local history, the festival is expected to once again draw audiences from across the island.